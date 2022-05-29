Global Fluorine Aromatic PI Film Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fluorine Aromatic PI Film market was valued at 53.32 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 23.67% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fluorinated aromatic PI film products with good transparency in the visible region. Fluorinated aromatic PI film products have been widely used in flexible display substrates, Solar Cell, Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) and aerospace industries, due to their outstanding properties, such as thermal stability, high mechanical performance, good chemical resistance and excellent electrical properties.In the past several years, United States, Korea and Japan are main producers of fluorine aromatic PI film products, and top players are distributed in these three countries, like MGC and I.S.T Corporation from Japan, NeXolve and DuPont from US, while SKC Kolon PI from Korea. There are several small players in China, like Fuxin Hongji Photoelectric Materials, Hipolyking and Huajing etc. They produces and sells low-end polyimide film products, but in fluorine aromatic PI film products they are at the research stage at the moment. It predict they will achieve mass production around 3-5 years. Currently, the market is dominated by several players such as MGC, SKC Kolon PI, I.S.T Corporation, NeXolve and DuPont. But this situation will change after five years when more Chinese players will enter this market and bring more intense competition. But is difficult to change the market, especially in the high-end market.

By Market Verdors:

MGC

MGC(JP)

SKC Kolon PI(KR)

I.S.T Corporation(JP)

NeXolve(US)

DuPont(US)

Fuxin Hongji Photoelectric Materials (Development Phase)

Hipolyking (Development Phase)

Huajing (Development Phase)

By Types:

Thickness?15?m

15?m

Thickness>25?m

By Applications:

Flexible Display Substrates

Solar Cell

Organic Photovoltaics (OPVs)

Flexible Printed circuit boards (PCBs)

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fluorine Aromatic PI Film Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fluorine Aromatic PI Film Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Thickness?15?m

1.4.3 15?m<thickness?25?m

1.4.4 Thickness>25?m

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fluorine Aromatic PI Film Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Flexible Display Substrates

1.5.3 Solar Cell

1.5.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPVs)

1.5.5 Flexible Printed circuit boards (PCBs)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Fluorine Aromatic PI Film Market

1.8.1 Global Fluorine Aromatic PI Film Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fluorine Aromatic PI Film Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fluorine Aromatic PI Film Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fluorine Aromatic PI Film Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Fluorine Aromatic PI Film Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Fluorine Aromatic PI Film Sales Volume Market </thickness?25?m

