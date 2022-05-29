Global Sodium Starch Glycolate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Sodium Starch Glycolate market was valued at 69.84 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.06% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sodium starch glycolate is the sodium salt of carboxymethyl ether. Starch glycolates are of rice, potato, wheat or corn origin. Sodium starch glycoate is a white to off-white, tasteless, odorless, relatively free flowing powder.Sodium starch glycolate is used as a pharmaceutical grade dissolution excipient for tablets and capsules. Sodium starch glycolate absorbs water rapidly, resulting in swelling which leads to rapid disintegration of tablets and granules. It is used as a disintegrant, a suspending agent and as a gelling agent. Without a disintegrant, tablets may not dissolve appropriately and may affect the amount of active ingredient absorbed, thereby decreasing effectiveness. Sodium starch glycolate is also used in formulations containing other filler-binders, such as mannitol and the dicalcium phosphates. On the basis of type, the sodium starch glycolate market is segmented into SSG (Corn Starch), SSG (Potato Starch), and SSG (Others). The SSG (Corn Starch) segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

DFE Pharma

JRS Pharma

Roquette Frères S.A.

Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd.

Shreeji Pharma International

Liaocheng A Hua Phamerceutical Co., Ltd

Prachin Chemical

QFTL Medical Suppliments

Xinda Biotechnology Co.,Ltd

Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd

Muby Chemicals

Yung Zip Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.

By Types:

SSG (Corn Starch)

SSG (Potato Starch)

SSG (Others)

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Food

