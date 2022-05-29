Global Teflon Mesh Belt Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Teflon Mesh Belt market was valued at 594.31 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.57% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Teflon Mesh Belt market, Teflon Mesh Belt impregnated fiberglass belting is available in brown or with a black U.V. block coating for ultra violet drying. Widths are available up to 197″ wide. The fluorocarbon resins used in the curing process are chemically inert, and the woven glass substrate provides exceptional strength and dimensional stability. Its non-stick surface, operating temperature range from -100°F to +550°F and the 70% open area makes this belting the perfect solution for many drying applications.The global Teflon Mesh Belt average price is in the decline trend, from 10.8 USD/Sqm in 2012 to 9.7 USD/Sqm in 2016. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The Teflon Mesh Belt production will reach about 55360 K Sqm in 2017 from 40282 K Sqm in 2012 all around the world, with the CAGR of 6.57%.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Tensile (N/5 cm)

Tensile (N/5 cm) 2000-4000

Tensile (N/5 cm) >4000

By Applications:

Drying Application

Conveyors Application

Key Indicators Analysed

