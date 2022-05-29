Global TPU Type Paint Protection Film Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global TPU Type Paint Protection Film market was valued at 789.01 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.18% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Paint Protection Film is also known as to as clear bra, clear paint film, PPF and clear film. TPU Type Paint Protection Film is a thermoplastic polyurethane film utilizes adhesives and clay coated paper. It is majorly applied on exposed painted automotive exteriors such as side mirrors, hoods, door edges, door handle cavities, bumpers, rocker panel, and wheel flare. The film provides protection from stone chips, bug damage, automotive fluid stains, road tar stains, scratches, and punishing outdoor weathering.The industry is concentration, the key manufacturers include Eastman, 3M Company, Avery Dennison and so on. The Top 3 players accounted for 50.76% of global revenue share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Eastman

3M Company

Avery Dennison

XPEL

Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain)

Orafol

Argotec (Schweitzer-Mauduit International)

Sharpline Converting

Hexis Graphics (Hexis SA)

PremiumShield

KDX Window Film

Shanghai Kuiba (Ruikawei)

China BOP

NICK

Hebei Shulaimeide

By Types:

6 Mils

8 Mils

12 Mils

By Applications:

Automotive

Electrical &Electronics

Aerospace &Defense

Motorcycles

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by TPU Type Paint Protection Film Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global TPU Type Paint Protection Film Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 6 Mils

1.4.3 8 Mils

1.4.4 12 Mils

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global TPU Type Paint Protection Film Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Electrical &Electronics

1.5.4 Aerospace &Defense

1.5.5 Motorcycles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global TPU Type Paint Protection Film Market

1.8.1 Global TPU Type Paint Protection Film Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global TPU Type Paint Protection Film Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global TPU Type Paint Protection Film Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global TPU Type Paint Protection Film Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers TPU Type Paint Protection Film Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global TPU Type Paint Protection Film Sales Volume Market Share by Region

