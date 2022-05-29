Global Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) market was valued at 2173.96 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.88% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) is kind of polyester fiber made directly from PTA & MEG or PET chips or from recycled PET bottle flakes. Polyester staple fiber is widely used in spinning, weaving non-woven industries.In terms of geographic regions, APAC accounted for the major share in the fiber polyester market in 2017. Rapid urbanization, increasing residential and commercial construction activities, and increasing disposable income, particularly in emerging economies such as India and China are influencing the growth of the market.

By Market Verdors:

Reliance

Alpek

Bombay Dyeing

China Petrochemical

Toray

Yizheng

Sanfangxiang

FENC

Fujian Jinlun

Huahong

Huaxi

DAK Americas

Advansa

Jinxing

Indorama

XiangLu

Jiangnan High Fiber

Changsheng

Hua Hong

By Types:

Virgin Polyester Staple Fiber (Virgin PSF)

Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber (Recycled PSF)

By Applications:

Cloth materials

Home furnishings

Industrial materials

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

