Single End Cords Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Single End Cords in global, including the following market information:
Global Single End Cords Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Single End Cords Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Single End Cords companies in 2021 (%)
The global Single End Cords market was valued at 266.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 353.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyamide (PA66) Cord Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Single End Cords include Mehler, Glanzstoff, SKS Textile, Kordsa, Litzler, Benninger, Industessile, Synthomer and Cordns GMBH. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Single End Cords manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Single End Cords Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Single End Cords Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyamide (PA66) Cord
Polyester Cord
Other
Global Single End Cords Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Single End Cords Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Tire
Automotive Horse & Belts
Other
Global Single End Cords Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Single End Cords Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Single End Cords revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Single End Cords revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Single End Cords sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Single End Cords sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mehler
Glanzstoff
SKS Textile
Kordsa
Litzler
Benninger
Industessile
Synthomer
Cordns GMBH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Single End Cords Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Single End Cords Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Single End Cords Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Single End Cords Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Single End Cords Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Single End Cords Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Single End Cords Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Single End Cords Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Single End Cords Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Single End Cords Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Single End Cords Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single End Cords Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Single End Cords Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single End Cords Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Single End Cords Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single End Cords Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Single End Cords Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/