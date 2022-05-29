Single End Cords Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Single End Cords in global, including the following market information:

Global Single End Cords Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Single End Cords Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Single End Cords companies in 2021 (%)

The global Single End Cords market was valued at 266.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 353.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyamide (PA66) Cord Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Single End Cords include Mehler, Glanzstoff, SKS Textile, Kordsa, Litzler, Benninger, Industessile, Synthomer and Cordns GMBH. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Single End Cords manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Single End Cords Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Single End Cords Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyamide (PA66) Cord

Polyester Cord

Other

Global Single End Cords Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Single End Cords Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Tire

Automotive Horse & Belts

Other

Global Single End Cords Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Single End Cords Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Single End Cords revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Single End Cords revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Single End Cords sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Single End Cords sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mehler

Glanzstoff

SKS Textile

Kordsa

Litzler

Benninger

Industessile

Synthomer

Cordns GMBH

