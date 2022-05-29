Stiff Cords Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stiff Cords in global, including the following market information:

Global Stiff Cords Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Stiff Cords Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Stiff Cords companies in 2021 (%)

The global Stiff Cords market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dacron Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stiff Cords include Indorama Ventures, SKS Textile, Delite Industries Private Limited, Mehler, Unifill, Sabanci Holding, Tejin, Cordus and Milliken and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Stiff Cords manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stiff Cords Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Stiff Cords Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dacron

Polyester

Other

Global Stiff Cords Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Stiff Cords Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Horseback

Tree Operation

DIY

Backpack Belt

Conveyor

Other

Global Stiff Cords Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Stiff Cords Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stiff Cords revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stiff Cords revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Stiff Cords sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Stiff Cords sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Indorama Ventures

SKS Textile

Delite Industries Private Limited

Mehler

Unifill

Sabanci Holding

Tejin

Cordus

Milliken

Shijiazhuang Persen Import&Export Co.,Ltd.

