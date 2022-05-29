Sintered Corundum Brick Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sintered Corundum Brick in global, including the following market information:

Global Sintered Corundum Brick Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sintered Corundum Brick Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Sintered Corundum Brick companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sintered Corundum Brick market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Red Corundum Brick Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sintered Corundum Brick include Henan Lite Refractory Co.,Ltd, RONGSHENG ORIGIN, Double Egret Thermal Insulation, Co., Ltd., Firebird Thermal Products Co., Limited, Zibo Jucos Co.,Ltd, Yingkou Ruizhi Refractories Co., Ltd., KT Refractories US Company, P-D Management Industries-Technologies GmbH and Henan Cunse Group Co.,Ltd.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sintered Corundum Brick manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sintered Corundum Brick Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Sintered Corundum Brick Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Red Corundum Brick

Brown Corundum Brick

White Corundum Brick

Other

Global Sintered Corundum Brick Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Sintered Corundum Brick Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Smelt

Chemical Industry

Electron

Global Sintered Corundum Brick Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Sintered Corundum Brick Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sintered Corundum Brick revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sintered Corundum Brick revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sintered Corundum Brick sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Sintered Corundum Brick sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henan Lite Refractory Co.,Ltd

RONGSHENG ORIGIN

Double Egret Thermal Insulation, Co., Ltd.

Firebird Thermal Products Co., Limited

Zibo Jucos Co.,Ltd

Yingkou Ruizhi Refractories Co., Ltd.

KT Refractories US Company

P-D Management Industries-Technologies GmbH

Henan Cunse Group Co.,Ltd.

4 Sights by Product

