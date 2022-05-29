Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Potable Water Pipe in global, including the following market information:
Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Plastic Potable Water Pipe companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastic Potable Water Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyethylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastic Potable Water Pipe include Advanced Drainage Systems, AMSTED Industries Incorporated, Chevron Corporation, Philips, Mitsubishi Group, National Pipe & Plastics Corporate Headquarters, Pipeline Plastics, LLC, SAINT-GOBAIN and SOLVAY SA and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plastic Potable Water Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polystyrene
Other
Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residence
Office Space
Factory
School
Other
Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plastic Potable Water Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plastic Potable Water Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plastic Potable Water Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Plastic Potable Water Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Advanced Drainage Systems
AMSTED Industries Incorporated
Chevron Corporation
Philips
Mitsubishi Group
National Pipe & Plastics Corporate Headquarters
Pipeline Plastics, LLC
SAINT-GOBAIN
SOLVAY SA
UPONOR CORPORATION
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastic Potable Water Pipe Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plastic Potable Water Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Potable Water Pipe Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Potable Water Pipe Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic P
