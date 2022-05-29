Prefabricated Construction Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Prefabricated Construction in Global, including the following market information:

Global Prefabricated Construction Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Prefabricated Construction market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Modular Construction Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Prefabricated Construction include Grupo ACS, Balfour Beatty PLC, Komatsu Ltd., Bouygues Construction, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC., Red Sea Housing Services, Taisei Corporation, Kiewit Corporation and Laing O'rourke and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Prefabricated Construction companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Prefabricated Construction Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Prefabricated Construction Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Modular Construction

Manufactured Homes

Others

Global Prefabricated Construction Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Prefabricated Construction Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Non-residential

Others

Global Prefabricated Construction Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Prefabricated Construction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Prefabricated Construction revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Prefabricated Construction revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Grupo ACS

Balfour Beatty PLC

Komatsu Ltd.

Bouygues Construction

Julius Berger Nigeria PLC.

Red Sea Housing Services

Taisei Corporation

Kiewit Corporation

Laing O'rourke

L&T India

