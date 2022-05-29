Prefabricated Construction Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Prefabricated Construction in Global, including the following market information:
Global Prefabricated Construction Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Prefabricated Construction market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Modular Construction Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Prefabricated Construction include Grupo ACS, Balfour Beatty PLC, Komatsu Ltd., Bouygues Construction, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC., Red Sea Housing Services, Taisei Corporation, Kiewit Corporation and Laing O'rourke and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Prefabricated Construction companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Prefabricated Construction Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Prefabricated Construction Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Modular Construction
Manufactured Homes
Others
Global Prefabricated Construction Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Prefabricated Construction Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Non-residential
Others
Global Prefabricated Construction Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Prefabricated Construction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Prefabricated Construction revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Prefabricated Construction revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Grupo ACS
Balfour Beatty PLC
Komatsu Ltd.
Bouygues Construction
Julius Berger Nigeria PLC.
Red Sea Housing Services
Taisei Corporation
Kiewit Corporation
Laing O'rourke
L&T India
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Prefabricated Construction Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Prefabricated Construction Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Prefabricated Construction Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Prefabricated Construction Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Prefabricated Construction Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Prefabricated Construction Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Prefabricated Construction Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Prefabricated Construction Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Prefabricated Construction Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Prefabricated Construction Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prefabricated Construction Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Prefabricated Construction Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prefabricated Construction Companies
