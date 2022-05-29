Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets in global, including the following market information:

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Packaging Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets include Sealed Air Corporation, Amcor Limited, Exxon Mobil, Granwell Products, China National Petroleum Corporation, Dunmore Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Kopafilm and Sinopec Corp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Packaging Grade

Standard

Others

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Packaging

Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Consumer Goods Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Agriculture

Construction

Others

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sealed Air Corporation

Amcor Limited

Exxon Mobil

Granwell Products

China National Petroleum Corporation

Dunmore Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Kopafilm

Sinopec Corp

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Ampacet Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biaxially Orie

