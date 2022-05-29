Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets in global, including the following market information:
Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Packaging Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets include Sealed Air Corporation, Amcor Limited, Exxon Mobil, Granwell Products, China National Petroleum Corporation, Dunmore Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Kopafilm and Sinopec Corp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Food Packaging Grade
Standard
Others
Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Packaging
Pharmaceuticals Packaging
Consumer Goods Packaging
Industrial Packaging
Agriculture
Construction
Others
Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Sheets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sealed Air Corporation
Amcor Limited
Exxon Mobil
Granwell Products
China National Petroleum Corporation
Dunmore Corporation
The Dow Chemical Company
Kopafilm
Sinopec Corp
Cosmo Films Ltd.
Ampacet Corporation
