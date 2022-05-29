Snow Melting Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Snow Melting Agents in global, including the following market information:

Global Snow Melting Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Snow Melting Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Snow Melting Agents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Snow Melting Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Calcium Chloride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Snow Melting Agents include Toronto Salt and Chemicals, Dow Corning, K+S Windsor Salt Ltd, Safe Paw, Pestell, Natural Alternative, Inc., Scotwood Industries, Inc. and Dart Seasonal Products, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Snow Melting Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Snow Melting Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Snow Melting Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Calcium Chloride

Magnesium Chloride MAG

Salt and Sand

Urea

Others

Global Snow Melting Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Snow Melting Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Governments

Households

Institutions

Others

Global Snow Melting Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Snow Melting Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Snow Melting Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Snow Melting Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Snow Melting Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Snow Melting Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toronto Salt and Chemicals

Dow Corning

K+S Windsor Salt Ltd

Safe Paw

Pestell

Natural Alternative, Inc.

Scotwood Industries, Inc.

Dart Seasonal Products, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Snow Melting Agents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Snow Melting Agents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Snow Melting Agents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Snow Melting Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Snow Melting Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Snow Melting Agents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Snow Melting Agents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Snow Melting Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Snow Melting Agents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Snow Melting Agents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Snow Melting Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Snow Melting Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Snow Melting Agents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Snow Melting Agents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Snow Melting Agents Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Snow Melting Agents Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Snow Melting

