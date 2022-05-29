Snow Melting Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Snow Melting Agents in global, including the following market information:
Global Snow Melting Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Snow Melting Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Snow Melting Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Snow Melting Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Calcium Chloride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Snow Melting Agents include Toronto Salt and Chemicals, Dow Corning, K+S Windsor Salt Ltd, Safe Paw, Pestell, Natural Alternative, Inc., Scotwood Industries, Inc. and Dart Seasonal Products, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Snow Melting Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Snow Melting Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Snow Melting Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Calcium Chloride
Magnesium Chloride MAG
Salt and Sand
Urea
Others
Global Snow Melting Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Snow Melting Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Governments
Households
Institutions
Others
Global Snow Melting Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Snow Melting Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Snow Melting Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Snow Melting Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Snow Melting Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Snow Melting Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toronto Salt and Chemicals
Dow Corning
K+S Windsor Salt Ltd
Safe Paw
Pestell
Natural Alternative, Inc.
Scotwood Industries, Inc.
Dart Seasonal Products, Inc.
