Thermoplastic Powder Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoplastic Powder Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Thermoplastic Powder Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermoplastic Powder Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PE Powder Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Powder Coating include Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, Valspar Corporation, RPM International, Masco, Axalta/Dupont, Akzonobel (Rohm and Haas), TIGER Drylac and Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermoplastic Powder Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PE Powder Coating
Polyvinyl Chloride Coating
Polyamide Coating
Polyphenyl Sulfide Powder Coating
Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Road Side Fence and Construction Field Fence
Consumer Goods (Refrigerator Interlayer etc.)
Machine
Chemical Equipment
Others
Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermoplastic Powder Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermoplastic Powder Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermoplastic Powder Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Thermoplastic Powder Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sherwin-Williams
PPG Industries
Valspar Corporation
RPM International
Masco
Axalta/Dupont
Akzonobel (Rohm and Haas)
TIGER Drylac
Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI)
Trimite Powders
Erie Powder Coatings
Nortek Powder Coating
3M
American Powder Coatings
IFS Coatings
Allnex
Vogel Paint
Prismatic Powders
Forrest Technical Coatings
Hentzen Coatings, Whitford
Spraylat
Cardinal Paint
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermoplastic Powder Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermoplastic Powder Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Powder Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoplastic Powder Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Powder Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermoplastic Powder Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
