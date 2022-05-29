Platinum Mining Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Platinum Mining in global, including the following market information:

Global Platinum Mining Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Platinum Mining Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Platinum Mining companies in 2021 (%)

The global Platinum Mining market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Platinum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Platinum Mining include Anglo AmericanPlatinumLtd., Impala, Lonmin, Norilsk Nickel, Platina Resources Ltd, Aquarius Platinum Ltd, Wesizwe Platinum Ltd, Zimplats Holdings Ltd and Sedibelo Platinum Mines Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Platinum Mining manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Platinum Mining Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Platinum Mining Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Platinum

Palladium

Rhodium

Osmium

Ruthenium

Iridium

Global Platinum Mining Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Platinum Mining Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Refining of platinum

Jjewelery of platinum

Precious stone

Others

Global Platinum Mining Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Platinum Mining Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Platinum Mining revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Platinum Mining revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Platinum Mining sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Platinum Mining sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Anglo AmericanPlatinumLtd.

Impala

Lonmin

Norilsk Nickel

Platina Resources Ltd

Aquarius Platinum Ltd

Wesizwe Platinum Ltd

Zimplats Holdings Ltd

Sedibelo Platinum Mines Limited

Northam Platinum Ltd

Incwala Resources (Pty) Ltd

Royal Bafokeng Platinum

Eastplats

Platinum Group Metals Ltd

Sino-platinum

Jinchuan Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Platinum Mining Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Platinum Mining Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Platinum Mining Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Platinum Mining Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Platinum Mining Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Platinum Mining Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Platinum Mining Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Platinum Mining Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Platinum Mining Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Platinum Mining Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Platinum Mining Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Platinum Mining Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Platinum Mining Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Platinum Mining Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Platinum Mining Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Platinum Mining Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Platinum Mining Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Platinum



