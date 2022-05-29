Decorative Bollards Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Decorative Bollards in global, including the following market information:
Global Decorative Bollards Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Decorative Bollards Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Unit)
Global top five Decorative Bollards companies in 2021 (%)
The global Decorative Bollards market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Home and Yard Decorative Bollards Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Decorative Bollards include CALPIPE, EATON, RELIANCE FOUNDRY, TRAFFICGUARD, IRONSMITH, Landscape Forms, Ideal Shield, FairWeather and MARITIME, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Decorative Bollards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Decorative Bollards Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Unit)
Global Decorative Bollards Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Home and Yard Decorative Bollards
Transportation Plastic Bollards
Road Metal Bollards
Global Decorative Bollards Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Unit)
Global Decorative Bollards Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Transportation
Public
Others
Global Decorative Bollards Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Unit)
Global Decorative Bollards Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Decorative Bollards revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Decorative Bollards revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Decorative Bollards sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Unit)
Key companies Decorative Bollards sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CALPIPE
EATON
RELIANCE FOUNDRY
TRAFFICGUARD
IRONSMITH
Landscape Forms
Ideal Shield
FairWeather
MARITIME
BEGA
DuMor
Creative Pipe
FAAC
Marshalls
FORMS+SURFACES
BOLLARD SOLUTIONS
SLOW STOP
Cubic Design
Ewin Technology
TAC
Heman
Hanzhou Dinglong
Beijing Zhuoao
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Decorative Bollards Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Decorative Bollards Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Decorative Bollards Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Decorative Bollards Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Decorative Bollards Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Decorative Bollards Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Decorative Bollards Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Decorative Bollards Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Decorative Bollards Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Decorative Bollards Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Decorative Bollards Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Decorative Bollards Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Decorative Bollards Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decorative Bollards Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Decorative Bollards Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decorative Bollards Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Decorative Bo
