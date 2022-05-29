Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vinyl Tiles Flooring in global, including the following market information:

Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Vinyl Tiles Flooring companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry Back Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vinyl Tiles Flooring include Tarkett, Forbo, Beaulieu, Mohawk, Gerflor, DLW Flooring, James Halstead, Amtico and Armstrong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vinyl Tiles Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry Back

Click

Loose Lay

Others

Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Flooring

Residential Flooring

Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vinyl Tiles Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vinyl Tiles Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vinyl Tiles Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Vinyl Tiles Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tarkett

Forbo

Beaulieu

Mohawk

Gerflor

DLW Flooring

James Halstead

Amtico

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

Shaw

Congoleum

NOX Corporation

LG Hausys

TOLI

Naibao Floor

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vinyl Tiles Flooring Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vinyl Tiles Flooring Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

