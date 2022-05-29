Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber in global, including the following market information:

Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Soluble Polybutadiene Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber include Trinseo, Arlanxe, SIBUR International GmbH, Kumho Petrochemical, Mitsubishi International Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Milagro Rubber, Firestone and Joss. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Soluble Polybutadiene Rubber

Polymerized Sodium Butadiene Rubber

Others

Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coating

Tire

Plastics

Others

Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Trinseo

Arlanxe

SIBUR International GmbH

Kumho Petrochemical

Mitsubishi International Corporation

The DOW Chemical Company

Milagro Rubber

Firestone

Joss

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

