PET Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PET Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global PET Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PET Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five PET Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global PET Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Saturated Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PET Resin include DuPont, Eastman, SK Chemicals, Indorama Ventures, DAK, M&G Chemicals, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, JBF and OCTAL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PET Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PET Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PET Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Saturated Polyester

Unsaturated Polyester

Global PET Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PET Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Electronic & Applicance

Medical Device

Construction

Automotive

Others

Global PET Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PET Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PET Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PET Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PET Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies PET Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Eastman

SK Chemicals

Indorama Ventures

DAK

M&G Chemicals

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

JBF

OCTAL

TEIJIN

Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea

Lotte Chemical

SABIC

Nan Ya Plastics

Petroquimica Suape

KoKsan

EIPET

Selenis

NEO GROUP

Zhejiang Hengyi

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Sanfangxiang Group

Since CR Chemicals

Rongsheng petrochemical

Wankai New Materials

Far Eastern Industry

Zhenbang Fibre

Thai PET Resin Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PET Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PET Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PET Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PET Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PET Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PET Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PET Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PET Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PET Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PET Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PET Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PET Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PET Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PET Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PET Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PET Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PET Resin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Saturated Polyester

4.1.3 Unsaturated Polyester

4.2 By Type – Global PET Resin Revenue & Forecasts



