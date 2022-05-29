Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp in global, including the following market information:

Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp companies in 2021 (%)

The global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Semi-chemical Pulp Neutral Sulfite Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp include JK Paper Ltd., Ilim Group, China Haisum Engineering Co., Ltd., Andritz Pulp and Paper and Arkhangelsk PPM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Semi-chemical Pulp Neutral Sulfite Method

Semi-chemical Pulp Bisulfite Method

Semi-chemical Pulp Green Liquor Pulping Method

Semi-chemical Pulp Sulfur-Free Pulping Method

Semi-chemical Pulp Alkaline Sulfite Method

Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tissue Manufacturing

Fine Paper Manufacturing

Carton Manufacturing

Paperboard Manufacturing

Magazines Manufacturing

Others

Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JK Paper Ltd.

Ilim Group

China Haisum Engineering Co., Ltd.

Andritz Pulp and Paper

Arkhangelsk PPM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Companies

4 Sights by Product

