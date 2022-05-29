Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp in global, including the following market information:
Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp companies in 2021 (%)
The global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Semi-chemical Pulp Neutral Sulfite Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp include JK Paper Ltd., Ilim Group, China Haisum Engineering Co., Ltd., Andritz Pulp and Paper and Arkhangelsk PPM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Semi-chemical Pulp Neutral Sulfite Method
Semi-chemical Pulp Bisulfite Method
Semi-chemical Pulp Green Liquor Pulping Method
Semi-chemical Pulp Sulfur-Free Pulping Method
Semi-chemical Pulp Alkaline Sulfite Method
Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tissue Manufacturing
Fine Paper Manufacturing
Carton Manufacturing
Paperboard Manufacturing
Magazines Manufacturing
Others
Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
JK Paper Ltd.
Ilim Group
China Haisum Engineering Co., Ltd.
Andritz Pulp and Paper
Arkhangelsk PPM
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Companies
4 Sights by Product
