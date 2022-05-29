Anti-static Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-static Additives in global, including the following market information:
Global Anti-static Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Anti-static Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Anti-static Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anti-static Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glycerol Monostearate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-static Additives include DuPont, AzkoNobel N.V., Deuteron, Cytec Industries Inc., BASF, A.Schulman, Arkema, 3M Company and Croda Polymers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti-static Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-static Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anti-static Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Glycerol Monostearate
Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines
Alkyl Sulfonates
Others
Global Anti-static Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anti-static Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Paints & Coatings
Electronics & Electricals
Healthcare
Building & Construction
Packaging
Others
Global Anti-static Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anti-static Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anti-static Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anti-static Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Anti-static Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Anti-static Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
AzkoNobel N.V.
Deuteron
Cytec Industries Inc.
BASF
A.Schulman
Arkema
3M Company
Croda Polymers
Ampacet Corporation
Evonik
Sanyo-chemical
BYK Additives & Instruments
Foster Corp.
PolyOne
Sabo
FERRO-PLAST Srl
Solvay
Premix
MECO GMBH
Deuteron GmbH
Julichemical
Lin'an Yongsheng Plastic Chemical Factory
Shijiweiye
Adeka-palmarole
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-static Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-static Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-static Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-static Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti-static Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-static Additives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-static Additives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-static Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-static Additives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anti-static Additives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anti-static Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-static Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-static Additives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-static Additives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-static Additives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-static Additives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
