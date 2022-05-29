N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) in global, including the following market information:
Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) companies in 2021 (%)
The global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electronic Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) include BASF (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan), Londellbasell (Netherlands), Ashland (US), Dupont (US), Eastman (US), Changxin Chemical (China), MYI Chemical (China) and Ruian Chemical (China), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electronic Grade
General Grade
Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics
Pharmaceuticals
Paints and Coatings
Petrochemical Processing
Others
Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF (Germany)
Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan)
Londellbasell (Netherlands)
Ashland (US)
Dupont (US)
Eastman (US)
Changxin Chemical (China)
MYI Chemical (China)
Ruian Chemical (China)
Yuneng Chemical (China)
Rida Bio-Technology (China)
Guangming Chemicals (China)
Jinlong Chemical (China)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2
