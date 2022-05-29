Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) in global, including the following market information:

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) market was valued at 185.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 225.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) include Perstorp Group, LANXESS, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Milestone Preservatives Pvt. Ltd., KH Chemicals, Cargill Incorporated, Caldic B.V., Impextraco NV and Merisol USA LLC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Others

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rubber/Plastic Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetic

Others

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Perstorp Group

LANXESS

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Milestone Preservatives Pvt. Ltd.

KH Chemicals

Cargill Incorporated

Caldic B.V.

Impextraco NV

Merisol USA LLC

Eastman Chemical Company

