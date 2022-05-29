Shape-Memory Polymer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shape-Memory Polymer in global, including the following market information:

Global Shape-Memory Polymer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shape-Memory Polymer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Shape-Memory Polymer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shape-Memory Polymer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Temperature-induced Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shape-Memory Polymer include BASF SE, Cornerstone Research Group, SINOPEC, Covestro, EndoShape, Evonik, MedShape, Mitsubishi and Spintech and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shape-Memory Polymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shape-Memory Polymer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shape-Memory Polymer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Temperature-induced

Light-induced

Electricity-induced

Others (PH, Magnetic, etc.)

Global Shape-Memory Polymer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shape-Memory Polymer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Healthcare

Others

Global Shape-Memory Polymer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shape-Memory Polymer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shape-Memory Polymer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shape-Memory Polymer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shape-Memory Polymer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Shape-Memory Polymer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Cornerstone Research Group

SINOPEC

Covestro

EndoShape

Evonik

MedShape

Mitsubishi

Spintech

Syzygy Memory Plastics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shape-Memory Polymer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shape-Memory Polymer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Shape-Memory Polymer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shape-Memory Polymer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Shape-Memory Polymer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shape-Memory Polymer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shape-Memory Polymer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shape-Memory Polymer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

