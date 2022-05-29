Shape-Memory Polymer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Shape-Memory Polymer in global, including the following market information:
Global Shape-Memory Polymer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Shape-Memory Polymer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Shape-Memory Polymer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Shape-Memory Polymer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Temperature-induced Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Shape-Memory Polymer include BASF SE, Cornerstone Research Group, SINOPEC, Covestro, EndoShape, Evonik, MedShape, Mitsubishi and Spintech and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Shape-Memory Polymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Shape-Memory Polymer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Shape-Memory Polymer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Temperature-induced
Light-induced
Electricity-induced
Others (PH, Magnetic, etc.)
Global Shape-Memory Polymer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Shape-Memory Polymer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Automotive
Construction
Healthcare
Others
Global Shape-Memory Polymer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Shape-Memory Polymer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Shape-Memory Polymer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Shape-Memory Polymer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Shape-Memory Polymer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Shape-Memory Polymer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
Cornerstone Research Group
SINOPEC
Covestro
EndoShape
Evonik
MedShape
Mitsubishi
Spintech
Syzygy Memory Plastics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Shape-Memory Polymer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Shape-Memory Polymer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Shape-Memory Polymer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Shape-Memory Polymer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shape-Memory Polymer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Shape-Memory Polymer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shape-Memory Polymer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shape-Memory Polymer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shape-Memory Polymer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/