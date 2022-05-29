Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) in global, including the following market information:
Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market was valued at 1061.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1272.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polypropylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) include Celanese Corporation, PolyOne Corporation, Solvay S.A, PlastiComp Inc, RTP Company, Lanxess AG, Asahi Kasei, SGL Group and SABIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polypropylene
Polyamide
Polybutylene Terephthalate
Others
Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace
Electronics
Building & Construction
Sporting Equipment
Others
Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Celanese Corporation
PolyOne Corporation
Solvay S.A
PlastiComp Inc
RTP Company
Lanxess AG
Asahi Kasei
SGL Group
SABIC
PPG Fiber Glass Inc
Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd
Technocompound GmbH
Quadrant AG
Kingfa
Daicel Polymer Limited
Dieffenbacher
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Long-Fiber Thermoplastic
