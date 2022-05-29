Bar Solder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bar Solder in global, including the following market information:

Global Bar Solder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bar Solder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Bar Solder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bar Solder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lead-Free Alloy Bar Solder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bar Solder include Kester (ITW), AIM Solder, Henkel, Johnson Manufacturing Company, Nathan Trotter & Co., Inc., Guangzhou Huichuang Tin Solder Manufacture Co., Ltd. and FCT Assembly, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bar Solder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bar Solder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bar Solder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lead-Free Alloy Bar Solder

Tin-Lead (SnPb) Bar Solder

Others

Global Bar Solder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bar Solder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SMT Assembly

Semiconductor Packaging

Others

Global Bar Solder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bar Solder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bar Solder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bar Solder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bar Solder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Bar Solder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kester (ITW)

AIM Solder

Henkel

Johnson Manufacturing Company

Nathan Trotter & Co., Inc.

Guangzhou Huichuang Tin Solder Manufacture Co., Ltd.

FCT Assembly

