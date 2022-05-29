Biodiesel Fuel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodiesel Fuel in global, including the following market information:
Global Biodiesel Fuel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biodiesel Fuel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Biodiesel Fuel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biodiesel Fuel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pure Biodiesel Fuel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biodiesel Fuel include Diester Industries, Neste Oil Rotterdam, ADM, Bionor, Infinita Renovables, Biopetrol, Cargill, Ital Green Oil and SunOil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biodiesel Fuel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biodiesel Fuel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biodiesel Fuel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pure Biodiesel Fuel
Non-pure Biodiesel Fuel
Global Biodiesel Fuel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biodiesel Fuel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial Fuels
Transportation Fuels
Chemical Industry
Others
Global Biodiesel Fuel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biodiesel Fuel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biodiesel Fuel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biodiesel Fuel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biodiesel Fuel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Biodiesel Fuel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Diester Industries
Neste Oil Rotterdam
ADM
Bionor
Infinita Renovables
Biopetrol
Cargill
Ital Green Oil
SunOil
Petrotec
Glencore
Louis Dreyfus
Renewable Energy Group
RBF Port Neches
Ag Processing
Elevance
Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Evergreen Bio Fuels
Minnesota Soybean Processors
Caramuru
Jinergy
Hebei Jingu Group
Longyan Zhuoyue
Shandong Jinjiang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biodiesel Fuel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biodiesel Fuel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biodiesel Fuel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biodiesel Fuel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biodiesel Fuel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biodiesel Fuel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biodiesel Fuel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biodiesel Fuel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biodiesel Fuel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biodiesel Fuel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biodiesel Fuel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biodiesel Fuel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biodiesel Fuel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodiesel Fuel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biodiesel Fuel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodiesel Fuel Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Biodiesel Fuel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Pure Biodiesel Fuel
4
