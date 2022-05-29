Concrete Brick Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Brick in global, including the following market information:
Global Concrete Brick Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Concrete Brick Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Concrete Brick companies in 2021 (%)
The global Concrete Brick market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Clay Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Concrete Brick include Boral Limited, CRH plc, Acme Brick Company, Wienerberger AG, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Midwest Block and Brick, MaCon LLC, Xella Group and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. Lignacite Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Concrete Brick manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Concrete Brick Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Concrete Brick Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Clay
Fly Ash Clay
Sand Lime
Global Concrete Brick Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Concrete Brick Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building
Path
Parterre
Others
Global Concrete Brick Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Concrete Brick Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Concrete Brick revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Concrete Brick revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Concrete Brick sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Concrete Brick sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Boral Limited
CRH plc
Acme Brick Company
Wienerberger AG
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Midwest Block and Brick
MaCon LLC
Xella Group
CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. Lignacite Ltd.
Oldcastle
Monaprecast Brickworks Limited
Midland Concrete Products Inc.
Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
General Shale Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Concrete Brick Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Concrete Brick Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Concrete Brick Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Concrete Brick Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Concrete Brick Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Concrete Brick Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Concrete Brick Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Concrete Brick Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Concrete Brick Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Concrete Brick Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Concrete Brick Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Brick Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Brick Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Brick Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concrete Brick Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Brick Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Concrete Brick Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Clay
4.1.3 Fly Ash Cl
