Bioplastics Films Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bioplastics Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Bioplastics Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bioplastics Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Bioplastics Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bioplastics Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bio-PE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bioplastics Films include BASF SE, Solvay, Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Braskem, Corbion, Metabolix Holdings Group, NatureWorks and Reverdia. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bioplastics Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bioplastics Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bioplastics Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bio-PE

Bio-PET

PLA

Others

Global Bioplastics Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bioplastics Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Agriculture

Others

Global Bioplastics Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bioplastics Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bioplastics Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bioplastics Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bioplastics Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Bioplastics Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Solvay

Eastman Chemical Company

Celanese Corporation

Braskem

Corbion

Metabolix Holdings Group

NatureWorks

Reverdia

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bioplastics Films Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bioplastics Films Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bioplastics Films Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bioplastics Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bioplastics Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bioplastics Films Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bioplastics Films Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bioplastics Films Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bioplastics Films Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bioplastics Films Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bioplastics Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bioplastics Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bioplastics Films Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bioplastics Films Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bioplastics Films Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bioplastics Films Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bioplastics Films Market Size Markets, 2021 &

