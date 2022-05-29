Lactic Acid and Derivatives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lactic Acid and Derivatives in global, including the following market information:
Global Lactic Acid and Derivatives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lactic Acid and Derivatives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Lactic Acid and Derivatives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lactic Acid and Derivatives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lactic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lactic Acid and Derivatives include Corbion Purac, Galactic, ADM, Cargill, Yangtze Labre, Musashino Chemical, Aldon Corporation, Tedia Company Inc and Anhui COFCO Biochemical & GALACTIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lactic Acid and Derivatives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lactic Acid and Derivatives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lactic Acid and Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lactic Acid
Lactic Acid Derivatives
Global Lactic Acid and Derivatives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lactic Acid and Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Industry
Chemical Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
Global Lactic Acid and Derivatives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lactic Acid and Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lactic Acid and Derivatives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lactic Acid and Derivatives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lactic Acid and Derivatives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Lactic Acid and Derivatives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Corbion Purac
Galactic
ADM
Cargill
Yangtze Labre
Musashino Chemical
Aldon Corporation
Tedia Company Inc
Anhui COFCO Biochemical & GALACTIC
Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology
Chongqing Bofei Biochemical Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lactic Acid and Derivatives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lactic Acid and Derivatives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lactic Acid and Derivatives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lactic Acid and Derivatives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lactic Acid and Derivatives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lactic Acid and Derivatives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lactic Acid and Derivatives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lactic Acid and Derivatives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lactic Acid and Derivatives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lactic Acid and Derivatives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lactic Acid and Derivatives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lactic Acid and Derivatives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lactic Acid and Derivatives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lactic Acid and Derivatives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lactic Acid and Derivatives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
