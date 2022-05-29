Caustic Soda Flake Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Caustic Soda Flake in global, including the following market information:
Global Caustic Soda Flake Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Caustic Soda Flake Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Caustic Soda Flake companies in 2021 (%)
The global Caustic Soda Flake market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
32% Ionic Film Caustic Soda Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Caustic Soda Flake include Dow Chemical, OxyChem, PPG Industries, Olin Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Tosoh, Ineos Chlor, Asahi Glass and Covestro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Caustic Soda Flake manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Caustic Soda Flake Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Caustic Soda Flake Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
32% Ionic Film Caustic Soda
50% Ionic Film Caustic Soda
Global Caustic Soda Flake Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Caustic Soda Flake Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pulp and Paper
Textiles
Soap and Detergents
Bleach Manufacturing
Petroleum Products
Aluminum Production
Chemical Processing
Others
Global Caustic Soda Flake Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Caustic Soda Flake Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Caustic Soda Flake revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Caustic Soda Flake revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Caustic Soda Flake sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Caustic Soda Flake sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow Chemical
OxyChem
PPG Industries
Olin Corporation
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Tosoh
Ineos Chlor
Asahi Glass
Covestro
Shin-Etsu Chemical
AkzoNobel
Hanwha Chemical
Solvay
LG Chemical
Tokuyama Corp
SABIC
Kemira
Basf
Aditya Birla Chemicals
GACL
Shanghai Chlor-alkali
Shandong Haili Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Caustic Soda Flake Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Caustic Soda Flake Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Caustic Soda Flake Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Caustic Soda Flake Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Caustic Soda Flake Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Caustic Soda Flake Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Caustic Soda Flake Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Caustic Soda Flake Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Caustic Soda Flake Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Caustic Soda Flake Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Caustic Soda Flake Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Caustic Soda Flake Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Caustic Soda Flake Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Caustic Soda Flake Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Caustic Soda Flake Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Caustic Soda Flake Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Caustic Soda Flake Market Siz
