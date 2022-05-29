Resorbable Polymers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Resorbable Polymers in global, including the following market information:
Global Resorbable Polymers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Resorbable Polymers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Resorbable Polymers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Resorbable Polymers market was valued at 1468.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1948 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polylactic Acid (PLA) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Resorbable Polymers include Corbion, Poly-Med, Inc., Foster Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, KLS Martin, American Crystal Sugar Company, KAO Corporation, Stepan Company and Amino and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Resorbable Polymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Resorbable Polymers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Resorbable Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polylactic Acid (PLA)
Polyglycolic Acid (PGA)
Polycaprolactone
Polysaccharides
Bio-polyesters
Agro-polymers
Proteins
Global Resorbable Polymers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Resorbable Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Drug Delivery
Orthopedics
Others
Global Resorbable Polymers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Resorbable Polymers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Resorbable Polymers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Resorbable Polymers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Resorbable Polymers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Resorbable Polymers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Corbion
Poly-Med, Inc.
Foster Corporation
Evonik Industries AG
KLS Martin
American Crystal Sugar Company
KAO Corporation
Stepan Company
Amino
Sunwin Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Resorbable Polymers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Resorbable Polymers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Resorbable Polymers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Resorbable Polymers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Resorbable Polymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Resorbable Polymers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Resorbable Polymers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Resorbable Polymers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Resorbable Polymers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Resorbable Polymers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Resorbable Polymers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Resorbable Polymers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Resorbable Polymers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Resorbable Polymers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Resorbable Polymers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Resorbable Polymers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Resorbable Po
