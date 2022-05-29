Container Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Container Glass in global, including the following market information:
Global Container Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Container Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Container Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Container Glass market was valued at 17020 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20480 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Clear Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Container Glass include Vetropack Hol, Owens Illinois Inc.ding Ltd, S.A.B de CV, Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd and Saint Gobain S.A, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Container Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Container Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Container Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Clear Glass
Amber Glass
Green Glass
Global Container Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Container Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverage Packaging
Healthcare Packaging
Consumer Products Packaging
Cosmetics Packaging
Others
Global Container Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Container Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Container Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Container Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Container Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Container Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Vetropack Hol
Owens Illinois Inc.ding Ltd
S.A.B de CV
Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd
Saint Gobain S.A
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Container Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Container Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Container Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Container Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Container Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Container Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Container Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Container Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Container Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Container Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Container Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Container Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Container Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Container Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Container Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Container Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Container Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Clear Glass
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/