Halogen Based Biocides Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Halogen Based Biocides in global, including the following market information:
Global Halogen Based Biocides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Halogen Based Biocides Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Halogen Based Biocides companies in 2021 (%)
The global Halogen Based Biocides market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chlorine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Halogen Based Biocides include AkzoNobel, Ashland, GE(Baker Hughes), BASF, Clariant Chemicals, CORTEC, FMC, Lanxess and Lonza, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Halogen Based Biocides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Halogen Based Biocides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Halogen Based Biocides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chlorine
Bromine
Global Halogen Based Biocides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Halogen Based Biocides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water Treatment & Management
Wood Preservatives
Paints& Coatings
Personal Care Preservatives
Others
Global Halogen Based Biocides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Halogen Based Biocides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Halogen Based Biocides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Halogen Based Biocides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Halogen Based Biocides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Halogen Based Biocides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel
Ashland
GE(Baker Hughes)
BASF
Clariant Chemicals
CORTEC
FMC
Lanxess
Lonza
Rhodia
Sigma-Aldrich
Dow Chemical
Lubrizol
Champion Technologies
Valtris
BWA Water Additives
GE Water Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Halogen Based Biocides Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Halogen Based Biocides Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Halogen Based Biocides Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Halogen Based Biocides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Halogen Based Biocides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Halogen Based Biocides Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Halogen Based Biocides Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Halogen Based Biocides Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Halogen Based Biocides Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Halogen Based Biocides Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Halogen Based Biocides Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Halogen Based Biocides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Halogen Based Biocides Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Halogen Based Biocides Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Halogen Based Biocides Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Halogen Based Biocides Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/