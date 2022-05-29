Roofing Granule Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Roofing Granule in global, including the following market information:
Global Roofing Granule Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Roofing Granule Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Roofing Granule companies in 2021 (%)
The global Roofing Granule market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Granules Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Roofing Granule include 3M, GAF, Johns Manville, Harsco, ATI-Blackdiamond, Sesco, Specialty (SGI), Tianjin Yuhong Building Waterproof Material Co., Ltd and Foshan Usure Building Material Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Roofing Granule manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Roofing Granule Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Roofing Granule Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic Granules
Ceramic-Coated Granules
Others
Global Roofing Granule Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Roofing Granule Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Others
Global Roofing Granule Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Roofing Granule Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Roofing Granule revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Roofing Granule revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Roofing Granule sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Roofing Granule sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
GAF
Johns Manville
Harsco
ATI-Blackdiamond
Sesco
Specialty (SGI)
Tianjin Yuhong Building Waterproof Material Co., Ltd
Foshan Usure Building Material Co., Ltd.
US Minerals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Roofing Granule Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Roofing Granule Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Roofing Granule Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Roofing Granule Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Roofing Granule Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Roofing Granule Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Roofing Granule Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Roofing Granule Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Roofing Granule Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Roofing Granule Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Roofing Granule Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Roofing Granule Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Roofing Granule Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Roofing Granule Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Roofing Granule Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Roofing Granule Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Roofing Granule Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Organic Granu
