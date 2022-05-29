Roofing Granule Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Roofing Granule in global, including the following market information:

Global Roofing Granule Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Roofing Granule Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Roofing Granule companies in 2021 (%)

The global Roofing Granule market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Granules Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Roofing Granule include 3M, GAF, Johns Manville, Harsco, ATI-Blackdiamond, Sesco, Specialty (SGI), Tianjin Yuhong Building Waterproof Material Co., Ltd and Foshan Usure Building Material Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Roofing Granule manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Roofing Granule Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Roofing Granule Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic Granules

Ceramic-Coated Granules

Others

Global Roofing Granule Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Roofing Granule Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Global Roofing Granule Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Roofing Granule Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Roofing Granule revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Roofing Granule revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Roofing Granule sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Roofing Granule sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

GAF

Johns Manville

Harsco

ATI-Blackdiamond

Sesco

Specialty (SGI)

Tianjin Yuhong Building Waterproof Material Co., Ltd

Foshan Usure Building Material Co., Ltd.

US Minerals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Roofing Granule Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Roofing Granule Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Roofing Granule Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Roofing Granule Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Roofing Granule Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Roofing Granule Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Roofing Granule Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Roofing Granule Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Roofing Granule Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Roofing Granule Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Roofing Granule Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Roofing Granule Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Roofing Granule Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Roofing Granule Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Roofing Granule Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Roofing Granule Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Roofing Granule Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Organic Granu

