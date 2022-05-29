Graphite Steel Rolls Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Steel Rolls in global, including the following market information:
Global Graphite Steel Rolls Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Graphite Steel Rolls Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Graphite Steel Rolls companies in 2021 (%)
The global Graphite Steel Rolls market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Graphitic Steel Rolls Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Graphite Steel Rolls include Changzhou Kaida Heavy Industry Technology Co., Ltd, Leon Roll China Co., Ltd, Anssen Metallurgy Group, Aar Industries, Bharat Roll Industry, Kaida Roll, Buzuluk and Nippon Steel & Sumikin Rolls Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Graphite Steel Rolls manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Graphite Steel Rolls Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Graphite Steel Rolls Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Graphitic Steel Rolls
Semi-steel Rolls
Others
Global Graphite Steel Rolls Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Graphite Steel Rolls Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Manufacturers
General Engineering
Construction
Others
Global Graphite Steel Rolls Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Graphite Steel Rolls Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Graphite Steel Rolls revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Graphite Steel Rolls revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Graphite Steel Rolls sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Graphite Steel Rolls sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Changzhou Kaida Heavy Industry Technology Co., Ltd
Leon Roll China Co., Ltd
Anssen Metallurgy Group
Aar Industries
Bharat Roll Industry
Kaida Roll
Buzuluk
Nippon Steel & Sumikin Rolls Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Graphite Steel Rolls Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Graphite Steel Rolls Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Graphite Steel Rolls Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Graphite Steel Rolls Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Graphite Steel Rolls Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Graphite Steel Rolls Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Graphite Steel Rolls Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Graphite Steel Rolls Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Graphite Steel Rolls Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Graphite Steel Rolls Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Graphite Steel Rolls Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphite Steel Rolls Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Graphite Steel Rolls Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Steel Rolls Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Graphite Steel Rolls Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Steel Rolls Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
