Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) in global, including the following market information:

Global Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Longleaf Pine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) include Celulosa, Fibria, West Fraser, Northwood, Kamloops, Catalyst, Harmac, Howe Sound and Bowater, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Longleaf Pine

Shortleaf Pine

Virginia Pine

Others

Global Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tissue Paper

Filter Paper

Others

Global Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Celulosa

Fibria

West Fraser

Northwood

Kamloops

Catalyst

Harmac

Howe Sound

Bowater

Potlatch

Cascade

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP) Players in Global Market



