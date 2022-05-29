Steel Tire Cord Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Tire Cord in global, including the following market information:

Global Steel Tire Cord Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Steel Tire Cord Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Steel Tire Cord companies in 2021 (%)

The global Steel Tire Cord market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Normal Tensile Cord Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Steel Tire Cord include Bekaert, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, Xingda International Holdings, Tokusen, Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc, SRF Ltd, Kordsa Global and Saarstahl. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Steel Tire Cord manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Steel Tire Cord Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Steel Tire Cord Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Normal Tensile Cord

High Tensile Cord

Ultra High Tensile Cord

Global Steel Tire Cord Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Steel Tire Cord Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Truck

Off Road Vehicle

Others

Global Steel Tire Cord Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Steel Tire Cord Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Steel Tire Cord revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Steel Tire Cord revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Steel Tire Cord sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Steel Tire Cord sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bekaert

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

Xingda International Holdings

Tokusen

Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd.

Kolon Industries, Inc

SRF Ltd

Kordsa Global

Saarstahl

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Steel Tire Cord Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Steel Tire Cord Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Steel Tire Cord Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Steel Tire Cord Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Steel Tire Cord Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Steel Tire Cord Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Steel Tire Cord Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Steel Tire Cord Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Steel Tire Cord Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Steel Tire Cord Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Steel Tire Cord Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Tire Cord Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Tire Cord Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Tire Cord Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Tire Cord Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Tire Cord Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Steel Tire Cord Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Normal Tensil

