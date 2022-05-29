Steel Tire Cord Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Tire Cord in global, including the following market information:
Global Steel Tire Cord Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Steel Tire Cord Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Steel Tire Cord companies in 2021 (%)
The global Steel Tire Cord market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Normal Tensile Cord Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Steel Tire Cord include Bekaert, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, Xingda International Holdings, Tokusen, Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc, SRF Ltd, Kordsa Global and Saarstahl. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Steel Tire Cord manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Steel Tire Cord Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Steel Tire Cord Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Normal Tensile Cord
High Tensile Cord
Ultra High Tensile Cord
Global Steel Tire Cord Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Steel Tire Cord Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Car
Truck
Off Road Vehicle
Others
Global Steel Tire Cord Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Steel Tire Cord Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Steel Tire Cord revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Steel Tire Cord revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Steel Tire Cord sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Steel Tire Cord sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bekaert
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd
Xingda International Holdings
Tokusen
Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd.
Kolon Industries, Inc
SRF Ltd
Kordsa Global
Saarstahl
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Steel Tire Cord Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Steel Tire Cord Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Steel Tire Cord Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Steel Tire Cord Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Steel Tire Cord Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Steel Tire Cord Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Steel Tire Cord Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Steel Tire Cord Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Steel Tire Cord Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Steel Tire Cord Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Steel Tire Cord Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Tire Cord Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Tire Cord Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Tire Cord Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Tire Cord Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Tire Cord Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Steel Tire Cord Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Normal Tensil
