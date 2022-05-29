Water Treatment Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Treatment Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Water Treatment Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Water Treatment Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Water Treatment Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water Treatment Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
For Ion Exchanger Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water Treatment Materials include SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, TriSep, LG Chem, AXEON, Hydranautics membranes, Koch Membrane Systems, PARKER HANNIFIN, LANXESS and Lanxess, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water Treatment Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water Treatment Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water Treatment Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
For Ion Exchanger
For Reverse Osmosis
Others
Global Water Treatment Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water Treatment Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home Drinking Water
Commercial Water Treatment
Seawater Desalination
Waste Water Treatment
Others
Global Water Treatment Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water Treatment Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water Treatment Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water Treatment Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Water Treatment Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Water Treatment Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions
TriSep
LG Chem
AXEON
Hydranautics membranes
Koch Membrane Systems
PARKER HANNIFIN
LANXESS
Lanxess
Mitsubishi Chemical
Purolite
ResinTech
Lenntech
Aldrich
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Samyang
Finex Oy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water Treatment Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water Treatment Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water Treatment Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water Treatment Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water Treatment Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Water Treatment Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water Treatment Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water Treatment Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water Treatment Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water Treatment Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water Treatment Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Treatment Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Treatment Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Treatment Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Treatment Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Treatment Material
