Water Treatment Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Treatment Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Water Treatment Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Water Treatment Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Water Treatment Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water Treatment Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

For Ion Exchanger Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water Treatment Materials include SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, TriSep, LG Chem, AXEON, Hydranautics membranes, Koch Membrane Systems, PARKER HANNIFIN, LANXESS and Lanxess, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water Treatment Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water Treatment Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water Treatment Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

For Ion Exchanger

For Reverse Osmosis

Others

Global Water Treatment Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water Treatment Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Drinking Water

Commercial Water Treatment

Seawater Desalination

Waste Water Treatment

Others

Global Water Treatment Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water Treatment Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water Treatment Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water Treatment Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water Treatment Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Water Treatment Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

TriSep

LG Chem

AXEON

Hydranautics membranes

Koch Membrane Systems

PARKER HANNIFIN

LANXESS

Lanxess

Mitsubishi Chemical

Purolite

ResinTech

Lenntech

Aldrich

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Samyang

Finex Oy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water Treatment Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Water Treatment Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Water Treatment Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Water Treatment Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Water Treatment Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Water Treatment Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Water Treatment Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Water Treatment Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Water Treatment Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Water Treatment Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Water Treatment Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Treatment Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Treatment Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Treatment Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Treatment Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Treatment Material

