Metal Hoses Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Hoses in global, including the following market information:
Global Metal Hoses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Metal Hoses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Metal Hoses companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal Hoses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Strip-wound Hoses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal Hoses include BOA Holding GmbH, American Boa, Kuri Tec Corporation, Heitkamp?Thumann, Unisource Manufacturing, Hose Master, 4-STAR Hose & Supply, JGB Enterprises and International Metal Hose Company and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metal Hoses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal Hoses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Metal Hoses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Strip-wound Hoses
Corrugated Hoses
Global Metal Hoses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Metal Hoses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electrical Industry
Mechanical Engineering
Medical Equipment
Aviation
Reactor Technology
Others
Global Metal Hoses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Metal Hoses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metal Hoses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metal Hoses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Metal Hoses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Metal Hoses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BOA Holding GmbH
American Boa
Kuri Tec Corporation
Heitkamp?Thumann
Unisource Manufacturing
Hose Master
4-STAR Hose & Supply
JGB Enterprises
International Metal Hose Company
Parker NA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal Hoses Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal Hoses Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal Hoses Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal Hoses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal Hoses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metal Hoses Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal Hoses Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal Hoses Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal Hoses Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metal Hoses Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metal Hoses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Hoses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Hoses Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Hoses Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Hoses Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Hoses Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Metal Hoses Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Strip-wound Hoses
4.1.3 Corrugated Hoses
4.2 By Type – Global Metal
