Metal Hoses Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Hoses in global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Hoses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal Hoses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Metal Hoses companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal Hoses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Strip-wound Hoses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Hoses include BOA Holding GmbH, American Boa, Kuri Tec Corporation, Heitkamp?Thumann, Unisource Manufacturing, Hose Master, 4-STAR Hose & Supply, JGB Enterprises and International Metal Hose Company and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Hoses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Hoses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal Hoses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Strip-wound Hoses

Corrugated Hoses

Global Metal Hoses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal Hoses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical Industry

Mechanical Engineering

Medical Equipment

Aviation

Reactor Technology

Others

Global Metal Hoses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal Hoses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Hoses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Hoses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal Hoses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Metal Hoses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BOA Holding GmbH

American Boa

Kuri Tec Corporation

Heitkamp?Thumann

Unisource Manufacturing

Hose Master

4-STAR Hose & Supply

JGB Enterprises

International Metal Hose Company

Parker NA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Hoses Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal Hoses Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal Hoses Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal Hoses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal Hoses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metal Hoses Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Hoses Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal Hoses Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal Hoses Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metal Hoses Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metal Hoses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Hoses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Hoses Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Hoses Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Hoses Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Hoses Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Metal Hoses Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Strip-wound Hoses

4.1.3 Corrugated Hoses

4.2 By Type – Global Metal

