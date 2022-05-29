Metal Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/154092/global-metal-additives-market-2022-2028-188

Global top five Metal Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Bed Fusion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Additives include Arcam, Renishaw, ExOne, EOS, SLM Solutions, Phenix System and Concept Laser, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder Bed Fusion

Binder Jetting

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Global Metal Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Global Metal Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Metal Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arcam

Renishaw

ExOne

EOS

SLM Solutions

Phenix System

Concept Laser

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/154092/global-metal-additives-market-2022-2028-188

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metal Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metal Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metal Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Additives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Additives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Metal Additives Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Powder Bed Fu

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/154092/global-metal-additives-market-2022-2028-188

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/