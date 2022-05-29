Thermal Insulation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Insulation in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermal Insulation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermal Insulation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Thermal Insulation companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermal Insulation market was valued at 23 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Granular Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermal Insulation include Armacell, BASF SE, Asahe Kasei Corporation, Johns Manville, Covestro AG, The Dow Chemicals Company, DuPont, Isolatek International and Kingspan Group Plc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermal Insulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermal Insulation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermal Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Granular Material

Cellular Material

Fibrous Material

Global Thermal Insulation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermal Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building & Construction

Mechanical Systems

Oil & Gas

Aerospace & Aviation

Automotive

Others

Global Thermal Insulation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermal Insulation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermal Insulation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermal Insulation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermal Insulation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Thermal Insulation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Armacell

BASF SE

Asahe Kasei Corporation

Johns Manville

Covestro AG

The Dow Chemicals Company

DuPont

Isolatek International

Kingspan Group Plc

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain S.A.

URSA Insulation S.A

Thermax Jackets LLC

ROCKWOOL Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermal Insulation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermal Insulation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermal Insulation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermal Insulation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermal Insulation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermal Insulation Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermal Insulation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermal Insulation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermal Insulation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermal Insulation Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermal Insulation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Insulation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermal Insulation Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Insulation Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermal Insulation Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Insulation Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Thermal Insulation Market Siz

