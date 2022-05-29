Thermal Insulation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Insulation in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermal Insulation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermal Insulation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Thermal Insulation companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermal Insulation market was valued at 23 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Granular Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermal Insulation include Armacell, BASF SE, Asahe Kasei Corporation, Johns Manville, Covestro AG, The Dow Chemicals Company, DuPont, Isolatek International and Kingspan Group Plc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermal Insulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermal Insulation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermal Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Granular Material
Cellular Material
Fibrous Material
Global Thermal Insulation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermal Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building & Construction
Mechanical Systems
Oil & Gas
Aerospace & Aviation
Automotive
Others
Global Thermal Insulation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermal Insulation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermal Insulation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermal Insulation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermal Insulation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Thermal Insulation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Armacell
BASF SE
Asahe Kasei Corporation
Johns Manville
Covestro AG
The Dow Chemicals Company
DuPont
Isolatek International
Kingspan Group Plc
Owens Corning
Saint-Gobain S.A.
URSA Insulation S.A
Thermax Jackets LLC
ROCKWOOL Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermal Insulation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermal Insulation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermal Insulation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermal Insulation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermal Insulation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermal Insulation Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermal Insulation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermal Insulation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermal Insulation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermal Insulation Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermal Insulation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Insulation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermal Insulation Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Insulation Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermal Insulation Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Insulation Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Thermal Insulation Market Siz
