Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials market was valued at 9788.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13320 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Roving Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials include PPG Fiberglass, Owens Corning, Taishan Fiberglass, Jushi Group, 3B-Fiberglass, China Fiberglass Company, BASF SE, AGY Holding Corp. and Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Roving

Woven Roving

Fabrics

Chopped Strand

Others

Global Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Wind Energy

Others

Global Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG Fiberglass

Owens Corning

Taishan Fiberglass

Jushi Group

3B-Fiberglass

China Fiberglass Company

BASF SE

AGY Holding Corp.

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Asahi Glass

Johns Manville

Ahlstrom GlassFibre OY

Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP

Formax (UK) Ltd.

Gunther Kast GmbH

LANXESS AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Players in Global Market



