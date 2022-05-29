Automotive Interiors Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Interiors Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Interiors Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Interiors Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Automotive Interiors Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Interiors Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Leather Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Interiors Materials include Borgers, Faurecia, Lear Corporation, DK Schweizer, Sage, Dow Chemical, Eagle Ottawa, BASF and DuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Interiors Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Interiors Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Interiors Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Leather

Plastics

Fabrics

Glass

Steel

Others

Global Automotive Interiors Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Interiors Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Interiors Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Interiors Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Interiors Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Interiors Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Interiors Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Automotive Interiors Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Borgers

Faurecia

Lear Corporation

DK Schweizer

Sage

Dow Chemical

Eagle Ottawa

BASF

DuPont

Katzkin

GAHH

Trinseo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Interiors Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Interiors Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Interiors Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Interiors Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Interiors Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Interiors Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Interiors Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Interiors Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Interiors Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Interiors Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Interiors Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Interiors Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Interiors Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Interiors Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Interiors Materials Compani

