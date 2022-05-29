Polystyrene Foams Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polystyrene Foams in global, including the following market information:

Global Polystyrene Foams Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polystyrene Foams Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polystyrene Foams companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polystyrene Foams market was valued at 27220 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34490 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Expandable Polystyrene Foams Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polystyrene Foams include Alpek, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Synthos S.A., Kaneka Corporation, ACH Foam Technologies, Synbra Holdings, NOVA Chemicals and SIBUR and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polystyrene Foams manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polystyrene Foams Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polystyrene Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Expandable Polystyrene Foams

Extruded Polystyrene Foams

Global Polystyrene Foams Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polystyrene Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building

Packaging

Others

Global Polystyrene Foams Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polystyrene Foams Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polystyrene Foams revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polystyrene Foams revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polystyrene Foams sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polystyrene Foams sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alpek

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Synthos S.A.

Kaneka Corporation

ACH Foam Technologies

Synbra Holdings

NOVA Chemicals

SIBUR

SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polystyrene Foams Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polystyrene Foams Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polystyrene Foams Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polystyrene Foams Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polystyrene Foams Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polystyrene Foams Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polystyrene Foams Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polystyrene Foams Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polystyrene Foams Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polystyrene Foams Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polystyrene Foams Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polystyrene Foams Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polystyrene Foams Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polystyrene Foams Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polystyrene Foams Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polystyrene Foams Market Size Markets, 2021 &

