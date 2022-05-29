Uncategorized

Extruded Polystyrene Foams Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore9 seconds ago
0 3 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Extruded Polystyrene Foams in global, including the following market information:

Global Extruded Polystyrene Foams Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Extruded Polystyrene Foams Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Extruded Polystyrene Foams companies in 2021 (%)

The global Extruded Polystyrene Foams market was valued at 5911.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7444.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Conventional Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Extruded Polystyrene Foams include The Dow Chemical Company, Owens Corning, BASF SE, Ursa, Ineos Styrencis, Sunpor, Synthos, Polimeri and Styrochem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Extruded Polystyrene Foams manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Extruded Polystyrene Foams Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Extruded Polystyrene Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Conventional Type

High Thermal Conductivity Type

Thicker Plate Type

Global Extruded Polystyrene Foams Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Extruded Polystyrene Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wall Heat Preservation

Roof Heat Preservation

Ground Moisture

Others

Global Extruded Polystyrene Foams Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Extruded Polystyrene Foams Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Extruded Polystyrene Foams revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Extruded Polystyrene Foams revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Extruded Polystyrene Foams sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Extruded Polystyrene Foams sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Dow Chemical Company

Owens Corning

BASF SE

Ursa

Ineos Styrencis

Sunpor

Synthos

Polimeri

Styrochem

Monotez

Sunde

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Extruded Polystyrene Foams Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foams Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foams Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foams Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foams Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foams Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Extruded Polystyrene Foams Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Extruded Polystyrene Foams Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foams Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foams Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Extruded Polystyrene Foams Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Extruded Polystyrene Foams Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extruded Polystyrene Foams Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Extruded Polystyrene Foams Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extruded

 

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore9 seconds ago
0 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Global Personal Cloud Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2028

December 15, 2021

Era-Traction Inverter Market : Industry Share, Leading Players Strategy, Development Plans, Emerging Demand, Healthy CAGR, Drivers and Opportunity Outlook

December 18, 2021

Global ﻿Electric Shear Machine Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

December 19, 2021

Steam Mops Market Size ,Share 2021 Global Business Growth, Industry Revenue, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2027

December 13, 2021
Back to top button