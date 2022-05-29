Construction Sustainable Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Construction Sustainable Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Construction Sustainable Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Construction Sustainable Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Construction Sustainable Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Construction Sustainable Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Interior Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Construction Sustainable Material include BASF SE, DuPont, Bauder Ltd., Sustainable Materials LLC, PPG Industries, Alumasc Group PLC, Red Built LLC, LafargeHolcim and Certain Teed Corp., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Construction Sustainable Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Construction Sustainable Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Construction Sustainable Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Interior
Exterior
Structural
Others
Global Construction Sustainable Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Construction Sustainable Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Roofing
Exterior Siding
Interior Finishing
Others
Global Construction Sustainable Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Construction Sustainable Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Construction Sustainable Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Construction Sustainable Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Construction Sustainable Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Construction Sustainable Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
DuPont
Bauder Ltd.
Sustainable Materials LLC
PPG Industries
Alumasc Group PLC
Red Built LLC
LafargeHolcim
Certain Teed Corp.
Owens Corning Corporation
Forbo Int. SA
Structurlam Products
National Fiber
Amvik Systems
Interface Inc.
Kingspan Group PLC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Construction Sustainable Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Construction Sustainable Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Construction Sustainable Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Construction Sustainable Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Construction Sustainable Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Construction Sustainable Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Construction Sustainable Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Construction Sustainable Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Construction Sustainable Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Construction Sustainable Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Construction Sustainable Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Construction Sustainable Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Construction Sustainable Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Sustainable Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
