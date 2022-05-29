Construction Sustainable Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Construction Sustainable Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Construction Sustainable Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Construction Sustainable Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Construction Sustainable Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Construction Sustainable Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Interior Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Construction Sustainable Material include BASF SE, DuPont, Bauder Ltd., Sustainable Materials LLC, PPG Industries, Alumasc Group PLC, Red Built LLC, LafargeHolcim and Certain Teed Corp., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Construction Sustainable Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Construction Sustainable Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Construction Sustainable Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Interior

Exterior

Structural

Others

Global Construction Sustainable Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Construction Sustainable Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Roofing

Exterior Siding

Interior Finishing

Others

Global Construction Sustainable Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Construction Sustainable Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Construction Sustainable Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Construction Sustainable Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Construction Sustainable Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Construction Sustainable Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

DuPont

Bauder Ltd.

Sustainable Materials LLC

PPG Industries

Alumasc Group PLC

Red Built LLC

LafargeHolcim

Certain Teed Corp.

Owens Corning Corporation

Forbo Int. SA

Structurlam Products

National Fiber

Amvik Systems

Interface Inc.

Kingspan Group PLC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Construction Sustainable Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Construction Sustainable Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Construction Sustainable Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Construction Sustainable Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Construction Sustainable Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Construction Sustainable Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Construction Sustainable Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Construction Sustainable Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Construction Sustainable Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Construction Sustainable Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Construction Sustainable Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Construction Sustainable Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Construction Sustainable Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Sustainable Material Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

