Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.23 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel include Stalprodukt SA, AK Steel, Shanghaimetal, EILOR, POSCO, KODDAERT nv, Millennium Steel, Baosteel and JFE Steel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.23 mm

0.27 mm

0.30 mm

0.35 mm

Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transformer

Electric Motors

Generator

Home Appliances

Others

Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stalprodukt SA

AK Steel

Shanghaimetal

EILOR

POSCO

KODDAERT nv

Millennium Steel

Baosteel

JFE Steel

NSSMC

ThyssenKrupp

Arcelormittal

Stalprodukt S.A

TaTa Steel

Novolipetsk Steel

Wisco

Ansteel

Tisco

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 C

