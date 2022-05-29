Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel in global, including the following market information:
Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.23 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel include Stalprodukt SA, AK Steel, Shanghaimetal, EILOR, POSCO, KODDAERT nv, Millennium Steel, Baosteel and JFE Steel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
0.23 mm
0.27 mm
0.30 mm
0.35 mm
Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Transformer
Electric Motors
Generator
Home Appliances
Others
Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stalprodukt SA
AK Steel
Shanghaimetal
EILOR
POSCO
KODDAERT nv
Millennium Steel
Baosteel
JFE Steel
NSSMC
ThyssenKrupp
Arcelormittal
Stalprodukt S.A
TaTa Steel
Novolipetsk Steel
Wisco
Ansteel
Tisco
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 C
