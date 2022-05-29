Easy Open Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Easy Open Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Easy Open Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Easy Open Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Easy Open Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Easy Open Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Easy Open Packaging include Sealstrip Corporation, BSI Group, Youpeng Packaging, FlexPak Services and Crown Holdings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Easy Open Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Easy Open Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Easy Open Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Steel
Cardboard
Plastic
Others
Global Easy Open Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Easy Open Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetics
Healthcare
Electronics
Food
Beverages
Others
Global Easy Open Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Easy Open Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Easy Open Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Easy Open Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Easy Open Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Easy Open Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sealstrip Corporation
BSI Group
Youpeng Packaging
FlexPak Services
Crown Holdings
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Easy Open Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Easy Open Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Easy Open Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Easy Open Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Easy Open Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Easy Open Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Easy Open Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Easy Open Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Easy Open Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Easy Open Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Easy Open Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Easy Open Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Easy Open Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Easy Open Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Easy Open Packaging Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Easy Open Packaging Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Easy Open Pac
