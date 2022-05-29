Metal Working Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Working in Global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Working Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal Working market was valued at 10400 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12270 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cutting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Working include Atlas Copco, BTD Manufacturing, Colfax, DMG Mori, Hindustan Machine Tools, Robert Bosch, Komaspect, Standard Iron and Wire Works and Sandvik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Working companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Working Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Metal Working Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cutting

Forming

Welding

Stamping

Machining

Punching

Rolling

Others

Global Metal Working Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Metal Working Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Aerospace & Defense

Private Shipbuilding

Home Appliance

Others

Global Metal Working Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Metal Working Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Working revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Working revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Atlas Copco

BTD Manufacturing

Colfax

DMG Mori

Hindustan Machine Tools

Robert Bosch

Komaspect

Standard Iron and Wire Works

Sandvik

Trumpf

Matcor Matsu Group

AMADA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Working Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal Working Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal Working Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal Working Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal Working Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Working Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal Working Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal Working Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Working Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Metal Working Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Working Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Working Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Working Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Metal Working Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Cutting

4.1.3 Formi

