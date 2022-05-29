Passive Fire Protection Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Passive Fire Protection Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Passive Fire Protection Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Passive Fire Protection Materials market was valued at 97.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 112.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cementitious Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Passive Fire Protection Materials include Carboline, Leighs Paints, HILTI, Rudolf Hensel GmbH, Sherwin-Williams, Hempel, 3M, Sharpfibre and Nullifire and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Passive Fire Protection Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cementitious Material
Fireproofing Cladding
Intumescent Coating
Foams & Boards
Sealants
Others
Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Construction
Industrial
Warehousing
Others
Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Passive Fire Protection Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Passive Fire Protection Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Passive Fire Protection Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Passive Fire Protection Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Carboline
Leighs Paints
HILTI
Rudolf Hensel GmbH
Sherwin-Williams
Hempel
3M
Sharpfibre
Nullifire
Lloyd Insulations (India) Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Passive Fire Protection Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Passive Fire Protection Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Passive Fire Protection Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passive Fire Protection Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
