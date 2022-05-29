Passive Fire Protection Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Passive Fire Protection Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Passive Fire Protection Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Passive Fire Protection Materials market was valued at 97.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 112.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cementitious Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Passive Fire Protection Materials include Carboline, Leighs Paints, HILTI, Rudolf Hensel GmbH, Sherwin-Williams, Hempel, 3M, Sharpfibre and Nullifire and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Passive Fire Protection Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cementitious Material

Fireproofing Cladding

Intumescent Coating

Foams & Boards

Sealants

Others

Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Construction

Industrial

Warehousing

Others

Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Passive Fire Protection Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Passive Fire Protection Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Passive Fire Protection Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Passive Fire Protection Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Carboline

Leighs Paints

HILTI

Rudolf Hensel GmbH

Sherwin-Williams

Hempel

3M

Sharpfibre

Nullifire

Lloyd Insulations (India) Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Passive Fire Protection Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Passive Fire Protection Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Passive Fire Protection Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Passive Fire Protection Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passive Fire Protection Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

